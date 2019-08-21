How Millennial Pink made its way from Instagram to our wardrobes, then our homes

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 10:35 IST

The concept of ‘blue for boys, pink for girls’, seems ancient in 2019. Especially since no other colour has garnered as many eyeballs as millennial pink, or better known as the (unofficial) colour of a generation. Popularised by Instagram, the colour made it to practically everyone’s feeds last year, first taking over social media, then our wardrobes and accessories and soon after, millennial pink was all one could see or hear. But the soothing, gender fluid colour is so bright, yet pastel, that no one was complaining.

While the pastel hue may no longer be as trendy in our wardrobes, it still rules the feeds of most Instagram bloggers and influencers given its ability to make anything look pretty. So if you’re looking to brighten up your home without completely changing the colour scheme, accents of millennial pink - be it a chair, cushions, cups, a wall or a door - will surely do the trick.

Read on for some interesting ways to include the trendy colour into your homespace without converting it into Barbie World!

Novelty Lights

This is for those who want a non-commital relationship with millennial pink, or for those with fussy housemates. Neon lights have been making a huge comeback this year, and what’s better than that you ask? Neon millennial pink novelty lights.

Switch you novelty light on and off based on your preference, bask in the colour’s glory till you desire, and then turn it off, and voila! Everything will be back to normal.

Kitchen Essentials

If muted tones are your thing, and you don’t feel adventurous enough to douse the walls of your home in bright pink hues, this is the best way for you to start. Start small, first with spatulas and cooking spoons, then moving on to millennial pink crockery and cooking dishes.

Decorative Pillows or Futons

Throw pillows are the best way to introduce a colour to your home space, they are cheap and easy to move, get yourself a futon, or a velvet or faux fur throw pillow in blush tones, keep it on a neutral sofa or chair, this will allow you to ge accustomed to the colour, and in case you don’t like it, just throw it. No pun intended!

Doors

If you are an adventurous personality, who leaps before they look, you could probably begin with painting a door of your home or apartment with the brilliant hue. If your walls are lighter, preferably whiter hues, then your pink door will stand out, but the muted surroundings will help balance it out.

Wall or Wallpaper

Like they say, ‘Go big or go home!’, the best way to truly enjoy the beauty (and Instagrammability) of millennial pink is to be extra and splash it across your walls. After all, it is so millennial to be extra! Start with either a wallpaper or paint the wall yourself, test out one wall, if it feels right, go crazy!

And if you would prefer to keep your pink walls private, you can tile the walls of your bathroom with millennial pink tiles, where only a few would be able to enjoy your aesthetic sense.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 10:35 IST