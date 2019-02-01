How to get smooth skin and keep your skin soft all through the year

Cold dry air, harsh winds tend to dry out the skin while causing itching and several other skin problems. While we are bidding goodbye to winter, the sunlight and mild woollens may cause serious skin rashes. Beauty experts have rounded up 10 remedies to tackle itching and dry skin issues. Don’t scratch your skin but pamper it instead, by following these easy skin care tips:

1. Go for a double dose of skin moisturiser. Moisturise with a shea butter base, you can add glycerine if the problem is severe.

Do it yourself Boil fresh basil leaves and bathe with the water or simply rub the leaves on the affected area for immediate relief.

Use peels of fruits like banana to soothe skin rashes and itching.

Opt for oatmeal soap, it helps to reduce inflammation.

A rose pack can help cure dry skin. In a bowl add 4 tbsp besan, 2 tbsp honey and 3 drops of rose essential oil. Mix well and apply for 10 minutes. Rinse off with warm water. Repeat this at least once a week for best results. (Inputs by Dr Seema Malik & Richa Aggarwal, beauty expert)

2. Moisturise your skin at least twice a day, use a moisturiser while your skin is still damp from a bath or shower.

3. Limit your bath with warm water to five minutes only, don’t use hot but lukewarm water, and minimal amount of moisturiser-based soap.

4. Aloe vera is an excellent moisturiser, toner and antiseptic. You can make your own aloe vera moisturiser at home: mix organic coconut oil aloe vera gel, two drops of essential mint oil and apply on skin. Use it before bathing.

5. You can directly use aloe vera leaf on your skin, cut it with a knife lengthwise and rub the gel on your skin.

6. Apply olive oil, vitamin E in the oil helps fight free radicals.

7. Opt for inner clothes made with cotton, top them with the woollens.

8. Basking in the sunlight sounds good but like summer, winter sunlight is equally damaging. Use sunscreen on exposed areas in cold and windy season too.

9. Use fragrance-free beauty products. Also beware of products that say “unscented” as they might have chemicals that can cause skin irritation.

10. To tackle itching you can use calamine lotion on the affected area.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 12:25 IST