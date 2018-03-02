In pics: Designers send ensembles made out of chocolate down the runway at Salon du Chocolat

Each of the dresses, tops, skirts, and accessories were fashioned using real, edible chocolate in a fashion show on Thursday that was inspired by and made out of chocolate. In a dream mix for sweet-toothed fashionistas, models strutted the catwalk in Brussels draped in fanciful clothes made with chocolate.

A model presents creations made with chocolate during the gala preview of the Salon du Chocolat (Chocolate Fair) in Brussels on Thursday. (AFP)

The fashion show, which teams designers with chocolatiers and pastry chefs from more than 15 countries, kicked off the annual three-day Salon du Chocolat chocolate fair in Belgium’s capital.

Chocolate was moulded into whimsical designs from evening gowns to cocktail dresses to hats.

The international fair, where visitors can sample sweets from more than 130 participants, plays to Belgium’s reputation as a leading chocolate maker.

“Once again, it’s a dream that becomes reality and we are salivating already,” Brussels city mayor Philippe Close said in a statement.

