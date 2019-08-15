Independence Day 2019: Re-imagining the tricolour in fashion on 73rd Independence Day

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 12:24 IST

In today’s time when we look for luxe products and couture, we think of the global fashion bastions such as Paris and Milan, however, the essence and roots of luxury originated back home.

India has always been the beacon of style and craftsmanship — be it the immaculate personal styles of Indian maharanis and maharajas, or their penchant for the finest fabrics and jewellery. A stunning bracelet studded with emerald beads, baguette, diamonds, and platinum, owned by maharani Sita Devi of Baroda (which was sold for $16 million) comes to mind instantly.

The late maharani of Cooch Behar’s sartorial choice of wearing the finest silk and chiffon saris was well documented and lauded all over the world. And today with Indian fashion re-focusing on our indigenous textiles and ancient crafts, it’s again a strong nod in favour of Indian subcontinent’s unwavering love for finesse and epoch-defining luxury.

Here’s raising a toast to the new-age India — bold, confident and individualistic.

Designers join us as we celebrate the 73rd Independence Day in the country, and sketch their perception of the Indian fashion today. Moving from traditional tailoring to more westernised silhouettes, they add hues of patriotism to keep up with the spirit of Indian fashion.

