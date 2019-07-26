India Couture Week 2019: Rahul Mishra’s collection dedication to artistry

Have you ever been able to find a connection between your birthplace and the places you travel during the course of your life? If yes, then designer Rahul Mishra’s couture collection at India Couture Week presented by the Fashion Design Council of India in association with Hindustan Times will help you discover the connect. The designer’s tryst with flowers is eternal and he showed his never ending love for floral in this collection too.

The high point

Rahul Mishra’s models got chatty and playful on ramp, which was a welcome change from the usual runway shows. The set was also designed keeping in mind the designer’s theme of connecting his recent visit to Monaco and his home town Malhausi in Uttar Pradesh. The music got peppier as the show proceeded and the whole vibe of the show got uplifted as the models glided down the ramp. Also the threadwork was done with so much precision that one could totally

Trend-spotting

Two- and three-dimensional hand-embroidered surfaces were created with Swarovski crystals and silken threads which imitated the lush greenery of forests and lakes. Gowns were teamed with long-line jackets which looked quite modish. Appliqué work was also predominant throughout the collection.

