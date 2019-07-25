India Couture Week 2019: Rahul Mishra showcases his collection

Ace designer Rahul Mishra enthralled everyone with his annual couture collection on the third day of the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 on Wednesday. The ensemble was inspired by his recent trip to Monaco and his childhood memories of a village in Uttar Pradesh.

The set for the show was created to look like the streets of Monaco, surrounded by Europeon facades and lush foliage that continued into the garments that the models walk in.

The International Woolmark Prize winner showcased the collection which was in continuation with his autumn/winter 2019 couture collection at Paris Fashion Week -- but with Indian influences.

“It was a new journey for me to showcase a short western dress that I showcased at Paris into something which fits to the Indian couture idea -- say a ‘gherdaar’ lehenga. We have been working on the collection since November,” Mishra told reporters here.

He has used Indian silhouettes with a dense play of florals motifs weaved with intricate multi-colour hand embroideries, three-dimensional hand embroideries and appliques. There were lehengas, anarkalis with jackets, sarees with dupattas and gowns, and kurta-churidaar with intricate hand embroidered nehru jackets, rendered in silk organzas, silk crepe and muga silk with shimmering, glossy texture.

The entire collection was set on ivory and pastels colours that took over to gold, yellow, navy and peaches. The designer also showcased quintessential red bridal lehenga with zardozi work.

“For men and women, I don’t see any difference in terms of the motifs used. Similar kind of motifs goes for both the genders. I’m now experimenting with the silhouettes. I find it very stereotype that a particular kind of silhouette is for the men and another for women.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

