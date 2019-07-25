India Couture Week 2019:Aditi Rao Hydari turns showstopper for Pankaj and Nidhi

From redefining how runway couture techniques, India Couture Week, organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in partnership with Hindustan Times is all set to turn a new leaf this year. The 12th edition of this mega event is taking place from July 22 to 28 at Taj Palace hotel in the Capital. What makes this edition special is an exciting panoply of sought-after designers.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari made a stellar appearance on the third day of the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 held here on Wednesday. She looked ravishing in a billowy, off-shoulder icy pink blouse and shiny golden skirt as she walked the ramp as showstopper for couture debutant Pankaj and Nidhi.

The actress, who was last seen in the movie “Padmaavat”, glammed up in nude makeup and sleek hairdo, wearing a statement neck piece.

“The outfit I’m wearing looks heavy, but it’s actually very light. I personally like clothing in which a lot of thought and detailing is put. Every garment however luxurious it may, I feel it should look and feel effortless,” Aditi told reporters here.

Commenting on her fashion statement, she said: “I wouldn’t give a term to it. Whatever I pick, it has to be effortless and seem timeless. I don’t care about what’s trending and what’s not. I just wear what I like and enjoy wearing.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 25, 2019