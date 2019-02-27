Is Rami Malek’s crooked bow tie at the Oscars 2019 red carpet a thing?

Rami Malek clearly had a great night at the Oscars 2019 and so did his crooked bow tie. His supremely willful twisted bow tie. Many tried to fix it for him, like his twin brother Sami and one another guest. Lady Gaga also tried along with Malek’s girlfriend Lucy Boynton but failed. Malek gave his phenomenal speech and the crooked bow tie accompanied him on stage. Malek was one of the best-dressed men at the red carpet. He looked dapper in a Saint Laurent tux by Anthony Vaccarello and groomer Marissa Machado made sure that the actor looked classy yet edgy overall.

The bow tie has been a benchmark for one’s sartorial choices for a long time now, especially for men. It is not correct to say that bow ties are back as they never left the categorical representation of ‘well-dressed’ men. They are quite sexy and noticeable. The bow tie first showed up as an evolved style for a regular necktie at the beginning of the 19th century as a new pattern and replaced its antecedent, the cravat, a petite piece of fabric worn by men around the neck and place inside an open-necked shirt. In time, the classic bow tie had become a must-have in a fashionable man’s wardrobe.

Even though the bow tie has mostly been understood as a formal and traditional accessory, even geeky to an extent as Einstein, Marx and Freud paved the way, it represents the tangent of a man’s relationship with style, it continues to make into varied genres on and off the runway. From street fashion to celebrity style, the bow tie keeps making appearances.

French novelist and playwright Honoré de Balzac once said that the mere manner in which a bow tie was tied served to tell a man of genius from a mediocre one. This thought fits into the style bracket as well but to each his own.

As the fashion world is deviating from the idea of all things perfect, the ideal bow tie can also be well experimented with, so why not begin with a crooked one?



Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 16:39 IST