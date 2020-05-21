e-paper
Is the era of ‘it’ bags over? 

Experts observe that versatile accessories will be in style post-Covid19.

May 21, 2020
Manish Mishra
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Statement ‘it’ bags have enjoyed a cult status for over several decades
Every major luxury house brings out a key accessory which ends up being the hero product of the season. After a point, it achieves a cult status and gets relaunched in new formats and seen on actors, fashionistas and aspiring consumers. Be it the Birkin bag, Goyard tote, Issey Miyake Bao Bao or the Fendi baguette - every fashion era sees a birth of an ‘it’ bag which ends up becoming the metaphor for having arrived in life. However, this decade-long bag obsession may completely alter in the post-pandemic world with buyers focusing on sustainable practices and mindfulness. 

“Post Covid-19, buying less, but buying better is expected and rightly so. There will be a shift towards accessories that are well-considered - locally made, with a strong flavour of India and with top drawer quality. Brands that can tell a compelling story of their heartfelt mission - creating bags and shoes that are versatile enough to be styled all year round with western and traditional outfits alike, are sure to remain popular. Everyone would like to invest in modern heirlooms rather than fleeting trends.” says Ayushi Kanoi, founder Lovetobag. 

There will be a shift towards accessories that are well-considered - locally made, with a strong flavour of India and with top drawer quality feels Ayushi Kanoi, founder Lovetobag
The era for luxury bags and shoes in India per say is not over, but has surely taken a back seat for now. “Not only because consumer will have to prioritise their buying pattern, but also because it’s a consumer’s moral responsibility for now to support local brands to uplift the economy in the fastest way. Almost all luxury brands for shoes and bags are from Europe - France, Italy, Germany, etc and surely have played a very pivotal role in consumers buying before Covid hit. But now it’s the time to go local and for time being yes supporting Indian brands,” says designer Nikita Mhaisalkar. 

“We’ve had pandemics and crisis before like the Great Depression but nothing hanged. The ‘it’ bag was bought then and will be purchased in future too. However, the question remains, have clients become more conscious? The answer is yes. Will they remain so for good? No. That’s just the human psyche,” quips designer Swapnil Shinde. 

