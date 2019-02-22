Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter step out wearing matching red hoodie. Here’s how much it costs

The phrases “friendship goals” and “fashion goals” are sorely overused at this point, but that’s honestly the first thing that came to mind when Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter casually dressed in matching red sweatshirts. Dating rumours about the Dhadak co-stars have been circulating for quite some time now; so when photos of them wearing the exact same hoodie surfaced on social media, we had to do a double take. Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s matching red hoodie is from Youthiapa and costs Rs 949.

Apart from the fact that both Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter acted together in Dhadak, they share another thing in common: They both have a penchant for understated outfits. But with their eye-popping hoodie outfits, their streetwear looks overlapped a little too much; because Ishaan and Janhvi wore basically the same graphic hoodie, while out in Mumbai. Please observe.

Here’s Ishaan Khatter looking cool and casual as ever in a Youthiapa hoodie:

And here’s Janhvi Kapoor walking around in Mumbai:

And these pictures were taken, only a few days apart. While Ishaan wore the red hoodie with a pair of shorts and sneakers on Wednesday, Janhvi had worn it almost a fortnight earlier. She styled her hoodie with shorts and metallic slippers:

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 12:56 IST