Janhvi Kapoor shows how to do a full-face make-up without a mirror in under a minute

Janhvi Kapoor turned 22 and the actor has come a long way since her first movie, Dhadak. The actor is a social media star and she has a long line of followers especially when it comes to beauty tips and how to get the millennial fashion game right. Janhvi is also quite a popular muse among celebrity designers and her personal style is casual yet chic.

In an association with beauty brand Nykaa, Janhvi on her birthday showed how to use just lipsticks to do a full face make-up under a minute without using a mirror. The actor who has glowy skin finished the challenge on time and the outcome was refreshingly natural and the pink glow on her face was perfect. This trick is ideal for the women who believe in day-to-night look and don’t want to spend a lot of time on make-up and using excessive products on the skin.



Watch the full video here:





Janhvi Kapoor knows how to keep her skin fresh, hydrated and glowing. She mostly goes for nude tones in accordance to her skin type and bright highlights to maintain the youthfulness of the face. That helps in accentuating her big, beautiful eyes. Ladies, take note.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 16:54 IST