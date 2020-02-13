Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Vicky Kaushal, Rakulpreet walk the ramp at LFW SR 2020 Day 1

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 15:22 IST

Actress Janhvi Kapoor admits being a moody dresser while Vicky Kaushal dresses to express. The duo revealed their definition of style at Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020, where they walked the ramp together for Reliance Trends wearing creations by designer Rahul Mishra.

“It (Fashion) has to be an extension of my expression, where I feel comfortable and which will help me to be me. That’s fashion to me. If I am wearing something in which I am not comfortable, in which I am not able to express myself, then that doesn’t suit me. If I am wearing anything in which I am comfortable, and I am able to express myself, then that’s fashion for me,” said Vicky.

What is tip to youngsters for Valentine’s Day? “Wear what your partner wants you to wear,” he said.

For Janhvi, fashion is about moods. “My fashion depends on my mood, it depends on comfort and of course it depends on the occasion. But mostly, I think it’s very moody like me. Today, my mood is that of a jalpari (mermaid), I think,” she declared.

Asked Janhvi what fashion tips she would give to youngsters for Valentine’s Day, Janhvi said: “I will wear what I like to wear. I am not bothered about my partner’s choice. I am my own partner.”

What are her plans for Valentine’s Day? “I don’t have any Valentine’s Day plans,” she laughed, adding: “Actually, it sounds sad but its true.”

Vicky on the other hand will be busy at work. “I am going to be in a different city for an award show. That’s the plan. It will be a working Valentine’s Day for me,” he revealed.

Actor Sunny Leone walked the ramp for designer Swapnil Shinde who made a comeback to Lakme Fashion Week after 5 years, channelling millennial fashion. Armoured, modern, grunge, oversized yet fitted best described these silhouettes.

The LongLiveBold collection for the fashion-conscious dresser was curated by celebrity stylist Mohit Raj for AJIO. There were vibrant pops of colours, prints, lots of great impressive statement sleeves and floral fantasies that made the collection a ‘must have’ in all wardrobes. Rakul Preet walked the ramp in a sheer white pleated shirt and tie teamed with casual cropped black trousers with a trendsetting bold belt.

Day One ended with Manish Arora’s ‘We Are Family’ fashion fantasy at The Atelier during Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020.

Diana Penty will be the showstopper at designers Shivan and Narresh’s Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 show on Friday. As part of the duo’s Seoul Series, the collection titled, Hututi Summer Edit, captures the essence and charm of the South Korean capital. The show, a collaboration between the Delhi-based label and Caprese, will feature silhouettes designed to suit women across ages and body types.

-- with inputs from IANS and PTI

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter