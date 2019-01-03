Kangana Ranaut’s airport pantsuit is perfect for boss ladies everywhere. See pics

Kangana Ranaut is a connoisseur when it comes to statement pantsuits and the Manikarnika actor’s latest, a tailored black and white two-piece with a relaxed fit, is no exception. When we think of Kangana Ranaut’s airport style, apart from her fashion-forward sarees, there is one look in particular that always comes to mind: the pantsuit. Kangana sported a muted pinstripe pantsuit by H&M with formal accessories, including black Dior pumps and a black Christian Dior Vintage bag, costing approximately Rs 4,22,717. Kangana’s white tee was the one light contrast to dark-hued outfit, but a staple in celebrity airport looks, as we all know (hello, Deepika Padukone!)

Kangana Ranaut has proved time and again that in both style and films, she isn’t afraid to make a bold statement. And while the Queen star is currently focused on her new film Manikarnika, she’s still managing to find time to have fun with her airport style. Kangana’s latest travel outfit stands out from the crowd and is way cooler than your run-of-the-mill celebrity airport looks. This is not the first time Kangana Ranaut has chosen to wear a pantsuit to the airport. Over the past few years, Kangana has turned heads in a pretty pink pantsuit and given us a lesson on how to style a periwinkle-hued Zara pantsuit at the airport. As we look forward to seeing the actor wearing more pantsuits, check out some of our favourite Kangana Ranaut airport pantsuits — including some relaxed iterations we love — which embrace her inner boss lady:

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 17:52 IST