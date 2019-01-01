Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif nail casual airport looks. See pics

Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut clearly know how to choose an outfit that’s comfortable enough for a long flight but stylish enough for the paparazzi that’s frequently awaiting them at the Mumbai airport. For their Christmas and new year travels, all the leading Bollywood actors went with airport looks that didn’t involve beautiful dresses, skirts or sarees (we’re looking a you Kangana) or even jeans, for that matter. Instead, Anushka, Katrina, Deepika, Alia and Kangana, all took comfort to the extreme, in the form of cosy separates. While Deepika Padukone mastered comfortable, accessible celebrity airport style with a classic all-black look by AllSaints, as she left for a vacation with husband, actor Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt took a much-needed break after shooting several films, including filmmaker Karan Johar’s Kalank and Brahmastra, in rapid succession and was spotted leaving Mumbai airport wearing her Gucci pyjamas.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut too swapped her signature Hermes bags and delicate pastel sarees to wear an eccentric Gucci tracksuit to the airport, confirming that the most chic way to travel is to dress down. Unlike her many previous airport looks, Anushka Sharma’s latest airport look by Fila India, as she left for Australia to spend New Year's Eve with husband, cricketer Virat Kolhi, was all about comfort. Katrina Kaif too prioritised comfort when travelling, but without sacrificing style; Katrina knows how to pull-off loose-fitting sweatpants by Re/Done and high sneakers for the airport.

So, what are some style takeaways we can learn from these celebrities? And how can these lessons teach us to dress for the airport better in 2019? Looking to Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Kangana Ranaut’s latest airport outfits, there’s one major style lesson they all follow: their looks revolve around comfortable pieces. If dressing for the airport stresses you out, today is the day that ends. If dressing for the airport doesn’t stress you out, but you still never end up happy with your outfit, today is the day that also ends. Ahead, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut show you the 2019 way to dress for the airport. Here’s proof that a simple look with pants and sneakers can never steer you wrong:

Alia Bhatt wearing Gucci and Saint Laurent

Anushka Sharma wearing Fila India, Adidas and Chanel

Deepika Padukone wearing AllSaints, Burberry and Christian Louboutin

Kangana Ranaut wearing Gucci, Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton

Katrina Kaif wearing Re/Done

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 18:29 IST