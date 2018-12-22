Kareena Kapoor Khan, Disha Patani show us how to paint the town green

With Christmas just around the corner, it’s time to indulge in some festive cheer. And there’s no better way than to take some fashion inspiration from B-Towners who stepped out in emerald green. From actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s shimmery gown to actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s fusion sari, the colour is a hot favourite among stars right now.

The dark and deep shades of green also get a thumbs up from fashion designers and stylists alike. Fashion designer Nida Mahmood says, “Emerald green is one of the key colours this season. It is a great winter colour and goes well with western edgy silhouettes as well as Indian outfits.”

Disha Patani. (Instagram/DishaPatani)

Yami Gautam. (Instagram/YamiGautam)

The colour also wields power, and is a nod to our royal past, feels designer Nikhil Mehra, of designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil. “Emerald green comes from the history of our culture, where the royals resonated certain power and strength. It’s a very strong colour and brings a feeling of nostalgia.”

He further adds, “Dark golds, dark maroons and dark greens are more like anti-trend — they’re strong feminine colours, and today women want to wear such hues.”

So, how can one rock the shade this season? Celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma, who dresses actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, says, “For an all-green look, go for a green pantsuit or dress and pair it with green shoes and accessories. It’ll add a retro vibe.”

And if you want to keep it neutral, Sharma advises, “Pair your attire with black or nude footwear and accessories in neutral shades. If you want to experiment, then try colour-blocking. Pair your bold green attire with a colour like bold pink.”

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 12:04 IST