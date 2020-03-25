Kareena Kapoor Khan: Most stunning jewellery pieces wore by Bebo

fashion-and-trends

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the original diva of Bollywood, blowing us away with her real and reel fashion sense. From rocking crop tops and leather pants as Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham or the beautiful Indo-western outfits worn by Geet in Jab We Met, to rocking the red carpet at award shows in designer gowns and even going the minimalistic route in her jeans and T-shirt, Hermes Birkin in hand at she walks in and out of airports. Is there anything that Begum Pataudi can’t pull off? And while in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic everyone is responsibly and intelligently practising social isolation, we can still take a trip down memory lane to the times when Kareena pulled off some seriously interesting looks, and by that we mean her choice of jewellery. Everyone knows how great Bebo dresses, let’s take a look at her unique and interesting jewellery and accessory collection, that takes all her already fashionable outfits up a notch.

From wearing heavy polki necklaces, chokers, chandbaalis, jhumkas to going the minimalistic route and wearing simple hoops or just layering thin chains, Kareena knows how to pull anything off. Take a look at some of her best accessories, well they are our favourites at least.

Kareena, who is busy practising self isolation took to her Instagram to share a collage of herself along with all her closest friends, this included sister Karisma Kapoor, best friend Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and another friend, Malika Bhat.

The Good Newwz star along with her friends was seen napping peacefully in the post, she captioned it, Friends that nap together, stay forever.”

Bollywood celebrities are taking the lockdown very seriously and are constantly urging people to not step out of their houses, giving people tips on how to spend their time in self-quarantine, workouts, recipes and much more, they are also doing their bit to spread awareness about the pandemic that has brought the world to its knees. According to the latest data by the World Health Organisation (WHO), COVID-19 has globally claimed over 14,652 live and 3,34,981people have been tested positive for it.

