Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sarah Ali Khan, Malaika Arora: Bollywood celebrities bring on the glamour for Christmas

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 15:36 IST

Bring on the festive cheer, after all the festival of giving is here! And that’s exactly what our Bollywood celebrities did on Christmas eve. Bollywood celebrities from Sarah Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, among others took to their Instagrams to share some festive cheer, and they all looked stunning in their festive gear.

Jacqueline Fernandez was the first to spread the Christmas cheer and posted, “I’m dreaming of a white Christmas.” She later shared another one where she wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

Actor Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in a one-shouldered mini dress in white as she posed alongside brother Ibrahim for the most adorable photoshoot, where she looked rather dejected by a shirtless Ibrahim.

She captioned the post, “Red nose reindeer, White snowflake, Virgin eggnog,Christmas cake,Get the party started, It’s Christmas Eve for heavens sake.” Ibrahim and Sara were headed to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Christmas party.

Kareena looked stunning in an animal print jumpsuit and her cute red antlers, while sister Karisma Kapoor almost twinned with her in her animal print top with black pants. Malaika Arora wore a festive red pantsuit, while sister Amrita Arora wore a glittering, sequinned grey jumpsuit. Natasha Poonawalla wore a gorgeous, flared red tulle dress.

Also present at the party were Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, to name a few.

Karan Johar looked dapper in a Nikhil Thampi suit as he got his Christmas spirit on.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor also took her Instagram to share a picture of herself in a red cap like Santa’s. She wrote, “It’s almost Christmas and I’ve got more than one reason to be this happy!! p.s this was truly candid.”

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the success of Pati Patni Aur Woh, also shared a picture wearing the cap and wrote cheekily, “Y fear when Santa is here. Kis kis ko gift chahiye.” He posted another picture alongside Jahnvi Kapoor and Collin D’cunha and wrote, “Merry Christmas from the team of Dostana 2.” The trio sported Santa hats and sported red, the festive colour for Christmas.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia also posted a picture of their first Christmas celebration with daughter Mehr. The trio were all dressed in red, with Mehr sporting the cutest, tiniest antlers and tulle skirt. Neha wrote, “Merry Christmas from us to you.”

