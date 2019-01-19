Anushka Sharma and Abhishek Bachchan show you how to pull off the guard jacket. See pics

Military clothing has always had our fancy when it comes to incorporating it in our wardrobe. It’s not for everyone but what is the harm in trying? Abhishek Bachchan in the latest promo of Koffee With Karan, Season 6 wore a red guard jacket and with subtle embellishments and it was interesting this stunning jacket pattern coming up on the style radar. Anushka Sharma was seen sporting the guard jacket recently at a promotional event for her film Zero. She paired the short fitted jacket with corduroy pants.

The reference to these guard jackets go back in the day when the Redcoats refer to British soldiers were referred to as the “Redcoats”, during the American Revolutionary War, because of their red coats and uniforms worn by soldiers in the regiments. This pattern evolved over a period of time and now a style statement.

As the jacket is already quite maximal and bright, you can pair it with tonal lowers and don’t over accessorise and the jacket is the perfect accessory that you are wearing. Women can also wear it with skirts, shorts and a variety of patterns and silhouettes in terms of trousers and even denim is an ideal match for this jacket to complete the look and stand out. The pattern is sophisticated yet edgy, classic yet current. A cultural statement, this brave choice is also a sexy piece to own. If you are a minimalist at heart, you can go for the one with fewer embellishments.

This ‘uniformed’ rebellion is here to stay and how. Over the decades, high-end brands like Burberry, Ralph Lauren, Chanel, Lanvin have taken inspirations from the military garb. Military fashion continues to make its way into our style choices and who can deny the hidden infatuation for this powerful style? You are truly dressed to kill!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 11:09 IST