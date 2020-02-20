Kylie Jenner gives glimpse of her lavish purse collection and diet

fashion-and-trends

Possibly the youngest billionaire in the world, Kylie Jenner gives all of us millennials major career and fashion goals. The make-up baron gave her fans a glimpse at her organized and colour co-ordinated shelves of lavish designer pieces through Instagram stories on Sunday. It’s already known that Jenner has an extravagant handbag collection including one-of-a-kind limited-edition designs and plenty of rare Hermes Birkins. Now, she has shared pictures of her handbag-lined shelves, giving a look at her extensive collections of at least 20 Hermes Kelly and Birkin bags -- two of the most exclusive fashion collector’s items reported People.

Apart from many classic black and coloured Birkins, she has numerous crocodile Birkins and is also very fond of Judith Leiber crystal-covered clutches. Her closet also contains plenty of Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Gucci, Fendi and Balmain bags.

Jenner, in an Instagram Story video, revealed that the custom Louis Vuitton painted with her 2-year-old daughter Stormi’s name and Trolls characters.

“Look at what Khloe [Kardashian] got Stormi for her birthday,” Jenner said. “I honestly cannot wait for our next vacation. And Cooper is on here!,” she added.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the 22-year-old beauty mogul said, “If there was a face of hangry, it would be me. And, Stormi has it, too. Because when that little girl’s a little hungry, she turns into a different baby. So, if you wonder where she gets it from, it’s me for sure.”

Kylie went on to talk about her meals in a day, she said, “The first thing I eat or drink when I wake up is probably my bone broth. It’s mixed with lavender and lemon.” Jenner doesn’t finish her meaty drink first thing in the morning, she added, “I sip on it all day so I’ll go through probably two jars.”

Given the weird diet fads that celebrities follow, like Madonna sharing on Instagram that she drinks her own urine, this is something that seems easy and palatable enough for us to consume.

