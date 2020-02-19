Femina Beauty Awards 2020: Katrina Kaif stuns in white, Adah Sharma fails to impress

fashion-and-trends

Bollywood’s biggest names including Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Alaya F, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, Adah Sharma put their most fashionable foot forward (mostly) at the Femina Beauty Awards 2020 on Tuesday night in Mumbai. The award ceremony that celebrates the essence of beauty in its purest form was celebrating its sixth edition. While Deepika stunned in a gorgeous black Yanina Couture gown, her skin tan from her recent beach vacation with husband Ranveer Singh, her slicked-back hair and diamond jewellery completed the look perfectly. But several actors went for white including Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh and Adah Sharma. Here’s who stunned us with their white looks and who failed to impress.

Rakul Preet’s full-sleeved backless white gown by Evyatar Myor looked great on the leggy lass and the thigh-high slit complimented the fit of the gown as well. The cape-style sleeves were a great addition. The actor’s hair was in a messy half updo with the rest falling down her back. The subtle eye make-up and deep red lip colour completed the look perfectly.

Adah Sharma looked like she lost her way to Coachella, she uploaded photos of herself with what can only be described as body paint, not make-up, and captioned the Instagram post, “Like or LOVEEE ?A biiiiiiig shout out to our amaaaazing paparazzi (the media ) who are sooooo supportive and enthusiastic every time we try something experimental. Here’s my version of badan pe sitaare lapete hue for you.”

The white dress by Jag X looked pretty alright, it had all the right elements with its thigh-high slit and bralette-style strapless top, but the starry make-up that was smeared across her face, shoulder and arms was not only confusing but also terrible for a red carpet. It’s not like there was a theme and she followed it. Complete fail.

Katrina Kaif stunned as always in a white puffy-sleeved Alex Perry gown with a thigh high slit and plunging faux neckline. Her subtle make-up and poker-straight hair completed the look, and as always she looked gorgeous in her simplicity.

