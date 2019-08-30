Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019: 5 days of fashion at LFW
A lookback at the stylish trends that set the mood for Lakmé Fashion Week 2019 Winter/Festive 2019 edition.fashion-and-trends Updated: Aug 30, 2019 12:59 IST
When you have a platform to showcase some of the best creative talents in the country, you ought to witness an array of different styles and trends on the runway. The five-day Winter/Festive edition was an amalgamation of sustainable fabrics, contemporary silhouettes with Indian aesthetics and trend setting styles to look out for. We take a look at what stood out at this year’s Winter/Festive edition.
Texture Tales
Collections were dominated by surface texturing, applique, embroideries and embellishments this season. Fashion designers such as Sunaina Khera, Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan, Aavaran, Abraham & Thakore among others experimented with textures in their respective collections. Complementing the fluid silhouettes were an array of embellishments through motifs that stood out in every design. One of them being the leaf motif places strategically on some of the outfits in Abraham & Thakore’s creation. The leaf stood for sustainability and also made for an interesting texture on each outfit. Similarly, Sunaina Khera experimented with textures in her collection. Inspired by floral motifs, she enhanced one of her creation with embellished floral patterns running across the garment, making a it a perfect artistic piece on the ramp.
To Earth, With Love
There were a few designers who didn’t fail to impress with their work. One of them being, Akshat Bansal of Bloni. While his creation was as futuristic as it could get, there was one aspect to it that had everyone sit up and take notice. Bansal used recycled polyster and marine plastic waste material in his collection. Similarly, the label Ka-Sha used corozo vegan ivory buttons, which is a great replacement for plastic buttons. Totally, biodegradable, the collection showcased an array of embellished garments featuring the corozo buttons.
#LFWDay2: Highlights from Corozo- Vegan Ivory x @ka_sha_india supported by @proecuador, a collection inspired by human growth, sense of connectivity to self and community made with Hand spun Khadi, Handloom cottons and Chanderi @tresemmeindia #KVIC #FabricOfFreedom #WearYourKhadi #MakeFashionGood #SustainableFashionDay #LakmeFashionWeek #5DaysOfFashion #LFW #LFWWF19
Size Doesn’t Matter
Fashion designer Rina Dhaka who has been in the industry for over three decades now, was stunned by the confidence that the plus size women and men showed on the ramp. And seeing them gave her confidence. The highlight of Dhaka’s show was actor Delnaaz Irani who grooved on the ramp like a diva. Similarly, the inclusive show by Half Full Curve, not just celebrated body positivity but had some real women from different walks of life sashay the ramp like supermodels.
Thank you @rinadhaka for all the kind words and Thank you for coming forth to support this movement! As a spokesperson for plus size women I find it very encouraging and motivating to see all the positive comments and messages that flooded in after the show, so thank you all of you too! 😁🥰 #SizeDoesntMatter #GirlPower #PlusSizeArmy #Repost @rinadhaka with @get_repost ・・・ When the queen struts The catwalk was delnaz s She took it Closing the all plus size show :: @officialdelnaazirani She wears an embroidered dress clinched at waist with longish tassles The prints are a mix match of ancient things in sepia oranges Ironically the two stars of my show :@vahbz Nd @officialdelnaazirani : were also the stars of the show behind the scenes @vahbizmehta and @delnazd Fabulous energy being with such beautiful: positive models #Repost @maliniagarwal (@get_repost) ・・・ @vahbz and @officialdelnaazirani had some fun on the ramp and I loved watching every bit! @allplussize x @rinadhaka @lakmefashionwk #MMAtLFWWF19 #allplussize #allprimero #rinadhaka #LFWWF19 This is the plus size movement #AllPrimero #aLLPlusSize #LakmeFashionWeek #img Mumbairocked
Finding Fanny
The fanny packs are back and how! From prints, embroideries, zips to different shapes, the runway saw Khanijo, Anurag Gupta, six5six, display an array of interesting designs which complemented each outfit.
एक We March back in History to step forward into the Future to Merge as "One" as "Ek" #Ek is a Beckoning, to Preserve our Heritage and Honour our artisans without Compromising on our New-Age Fashion Sensibility. It is an Unleashing of Khadi’s potential, and a reminder that #Gandhi was right when he called #Khadi ‘An Art that Saves Life’. .......................... #runway #lakmefashionweek #streetkhadi #khadispirit #sustainablefashion #kvic #homegrown #organic #khanijoindia #khanijo
The Gamechangers
Indian fabrics and techniques stole the show this season. From vibrant colours of Rajasthan to celebrating the Mahatma’s 150 birth anniversary with sustainable clothing, the collection was refreshing and environment friendly. With sustainable champions such as Anuj Bhutani, Three by Pallavi Dhyani, Eleven Eleven, Maku, among others, the future definitely looks bright.
A big thank you to all our friends and family who joined us for this show & to our collaborative partners @candafoundation @nuetral @palashkotharii @reproduceartists @howfollowswhat >>> @danielcbauer @gautamvazirani , @iamneerajgaba , Delnaz, Kunal , Nishant, Utrash + all of the Models & the full Team @lakmefashionwk - we appreciate your energy / ability & we are so happy to be connected to all of you 💛🙏✨ #repost @vogueindia @1111clothing opened day 2 of @lakmefashionwk winter/festive '19 with an informative discourse on the need for organic cotton with the farmers of the C&A Foundation. The collection incorporated the age-old craft of bandhani and kalamkari on khadi cotton in hues of indigo, smoky grey and ocre yellow.
