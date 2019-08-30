Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019: 5 days of fashion at LFW

fashion-and-trends

When you have a platform to showcase some of the best creative talents in the country, you ought to witness an array of different styles and trends on the runway. The five-day Winter/Festive edition was an amalgamation of sustainable fabrics, contemporary silhouettes with Indian aesthetics and trend setting styles to look out for. We take a look at what stood out at this year’s Winter/Festive edition.

Texture Tales

Collections were dominated by surface texturing, applique, embroideries and embellishments this season. Fashion designers such as Sunaina Khera, Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan, Aavaran, Abraham & Thakore among others experimented with textures in their respective collections. Complementing the fluid silhouettes were an array of embellishments through motifs that stood out in every design. One of them being the leaf motif places strategically on some of the outfits in Abraham & Thakore’s creation. The leaf stood for sustainability and also made for an interesting texture on each outfit. Similarly, Sunaina Khera experimented with textures in her collection. Inspired by floral motifs, she enhanced one of her creation with embellished floral patterns running across the garment, making a it a perfect artistic piece on the ramp.

To Earth, With Love

There were a few designers who didn’t fail to impress with their work. One of them being, Akshat Bansal of Bloni. While his creation was as futuristic as it could get, there was one aspect to it that had everyone sit up and take notice. Bansal used recycled polyster and marine plastic waste material in his collection. Similarly, the label Ka-Sha used corozo vegan ivory buttons, which is a great replacement for plastic buttons. Totally, biodegradable, the collection showcased an array of embellished garments featuring the corozo buttons.

Size Doesn’t Matter

Fashion designer Rina Dhaka who has been in the industry for over three decades now, was stunned by the confidence that the plus size women and men showed on the ramp. And seeing them gave her confidence. The highlight of Dhaka’s show was actor Delnaaz Irani who grooved on the ramp like a diva. Similarly, the inclusive show by Half Full Curve, not just celebrated body positivity but had some real women from different walks of life sashay the ramp like supermodels.

Finding Fanny

The fanny packs are back and how! From prints, embroideries, zips to different shapes, the runway saw Khanijo, Anurag Gupta, six5six, display an array of interesting designs which complemented each outfit.

The Gamechangers

Indian fabrics and techniques stole the show this season. From vibrant colours of Rajasthan to celebrating the Mahatma’s 150 birth anniversary with sustainable clothing, the collection was refreshing and environment friendly. With sustainable champions such as Anuj Bhutani, Three by Pallavi Dhyani, Eleven Eleven, Maku, among others, the future definitely looks bright.

