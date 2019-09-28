Fashion Week Grand Finale: A crescendo of glamour

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 13:44 IST

A fashion week is incomplete without a grand finale. Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week SS’20, in association with EbixCash organised by the Fashion Design Council of India from October 9 to 13 at the National Stadium will see the biggest names in the world of fashion come together to present their exquisite collections that spell their tribe in their signature style.

On October 12, there will be a piqued interest in attending the grand finale amongst fashionistas as designer Anamika Khanna, Manish Arora, Rajesh Pratap Singh and Wendell Rodricks will close the fashion spectacle.There will be loads of makeup inspiration as well, to put together the most imaginative looks. “At Lotus Make-Up we offer unique products catering to women with varied tastes, just like the four veterans selected for the finale, who dress women with different mindsets and look at the palette of beauty not as a singular identity, but through a 3D lens,” says Nitin Passi, joint managing director, Lotus Herbals.

(Top) Designers Manish Arora and Anamika Khanna (Bottom) Designers Rajesh Pratap Singh and Wendell Rodricks

Keeping in mind the theme, #MyFashionMyTribe, designers and models will break the fiercely guarded rules in fashion - genders, colour, ethnicity, professions, body type and age groups- and ignite inclusivity. “In keeping with our theme #MyFashionMyTribe, we want to display how fashion is a family, one cohesive force that functions in unison. Even though there may be varied interpretations of a craft, the fulcrum remains the same,” says Sunil Sethi, chairman FDCI.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 13:40 IST