LMIFW SS’19 Day One – Top trends at the India Fashion Week SS’19

Fashion is known for breaking barriers, mental and physical and day one at the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 tried to touch up those fences with dramatics, dialogue and narratives, old and new. As #MeToo was discussed on the sidelines and many tried to interpret the movement in the context of fashion, the common thread that connected all the shows was the power of narrative and bringing together the past and the future to understand the present. As the repeating v/s reinventing collections debate continued after every show, what was interesting to observe was the amalgamation of fashion, art and technology looking at fashion beyond clothes and accessories and more as a collective idea for the future.

Samant Chauhan showcases his designs at LMIFW SS’19

From the simplest things, the purest things like the underwater landscapes, exploring virtual reality as a form of expression, breaking gender norms, celebrating the mountains, living the conflicted side of Kashmir and revisiting the hand-crafted traditions, #LMIFWSS19 was a winner with the choice of inspirations and embracing the vulnerable side of fashion.

Designer Samant Chauhan’s collection, ‘Bombay - tomorrow you will lose everything forever’ was an awaited walk down the memory lane, celebrating the city and the spirit of Bombay . The nostalgic hues, the structural silhouettes, the dreamy textures and the detailing reminisced about the beautiful objects of memory and the classic mood of Bombay. Dramatic yet elegant, the collection of celebratory separates was for every woman who knits a world within and who believes in herself.

Rimzim Dadu’s vibrant new collection at LMIFW SS’19

As technology is getting involved with fashion on a multi-dimensional level, designer Rimzim Dadu’s fascination for textures and re-engineered fabrics stood out as she incorporated virtual reality to create an engaging art experience. Many talk of fashion and technology together and it seems like an over-fetching dream but Dadu touched upon the intricacies and psychology of old-age techniques with sculpted handmade chiffon cords, metallic cords and wires and the intersection of a variety of creative mediums was worth the experience including her choice of colours that synced well with the design language of the collection.

Péro with its new collection, rediscovered the domains of the unknown, looking at the underwater landscapes, colours in pastels and neutrals and the journey of going back to where one came from. They looked at the patterns of mixed media, surfaces and edgy patchwork and delicate beadwork, creating flowers of all kinds. The bright array of colours, a signature of the label complimented the old relationship the brand has with the art of detailing.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, showstopper for Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna at LMIFW SS’19

The Huemn’s Spring Summer’19 collection had influences of the conflicted side of Kashmir and its socio-cultural sequence of events, the sharp contrasts that continues to haunt the territory amid the raw beauty that still blooms in the valley. Gender was shown with freedom regardless of body type, identity, orientation and the sense of self. Pattern play and strong blend of handmade textures and modern sporty structures along with intricate handwork technique added to their contemporary sense of style.

The enigma of luxury was the highlight of Rohit Gandhi+ Rahul Khanna’s collection. Appliqué work, hand beading and the aura of black revoked the power of luxury with edgy metal work and unusual patterns with matte and glossy textures.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 16:01 IST