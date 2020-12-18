Magic of Maldives: Take cues from celebs to plan your beach vacay wardrobe

fashion-and-trends

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and also time to get packing for a much-needed break from the monotony of life — with precautions in mind, of course.

It’s safe to say that the pandemic has played spoilsport to most of our plans this year. But as it is said, the show must go on. And true to this motto, people have slowly started travelling, including Bollywood celebs. A host of them jetted off to the Maldives to live the sun, sand and sea life, making the island nation one of the top searched locations online. And needless to say, pictures from their #beachvacay gave us major FOMO.

If you’re looking to go on a beach holiday to ring in Christmas and the New Year, here are some celeb-approved outfits to take style cues from:

Neon is something that can never go out of style, and Sonakshi Sinha would agree. The actor, who recently returned from her vacation in the Maldives, was seen sporting a neon green dress and matching floaters. She kept the accessories minimal, and teamed her outfit with a pair of sunglasses as she struck a pose against the backdrop of a picturesque sunset.If you want to go for something comfortable, yet super stylish, a kaftan is the way to go. Actor Hina Khan went for this easy breezy ensemble, while on a holiday, in shades of blue and white. She teamed her outfit with a cute pair of flats, sunglasses and a scarf, and kept makeup to the minimum. Uber-chic, wouldn’t you say?What better way to ring in the New Year than a lovely candlelight dinner on the shore with your better half! Take inspo from actor-singer Sophie Choudry, who looked radiant in an orange, floral print Nandita Mahtani maxi dress. Holding a glass of wine, she looked ethereal against the backdrop of the beautiful Maldivian sky.Blue is a colour that exudes calm, soothing vibes, and this beautiful snap of actor Kajal Aggarwal is just that. The newlywed, on her honeymoon with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, let her hair down in a beautiful blue and white check crop top and pants. With minimal makeup, she completed her look with a pair of hoops and nude heels.Rakul Preet Singh, who was also at a beach vacation in the island nation, teaches us how to style stripes. The actor opted for a colour-coordinated bikini top and trousers with blue and mustard yellow stripes, as she basked in sunshine.

While packing for your #beachvacay there are a few things to keep in mind. “Take lots of florals and bright colours. Silhouettes could be flowy and flimsy. Your transparent kaftans and scarves will come handy for this trip. If you’re packing a bikini, make sure it is not only stylish but also comfortable. You can glam up through sarongs and accessories, instead,” suggests stylist Isha Bhansali, adding, “Men can pair their colourful trunks with metal or leather jewellery to add some swag. One can also add lots of colour in their sandals.”

If a beach vacation isn’t your cup of tea and you prefer to holiday in the hills or someplace cold, Bhansali recommends choosing the right fabric. “Instead of bundling up in layers, go for pure wool fabrics that’ll give you enough warmth. Invest in a wool coat and a jumper. Also, since it’s a holiday, add some bright winter accessories. Spending the entire holiday in neutral shades can get grim,” she adds.

