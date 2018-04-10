Malaika Arora shows it’s time to revisit the halter neck in this hot weather

Let’s talk about the halter top. The back-baring, summer-perfect top is sure to stand out and get a strong showing in summer. And to help you get in on the trend is Malaika Arora. On Saturday at an event in Guwahati, the VJ-turned-reality-TV-judge paid homage to the ’90s trend but still added modern details to her scarlet ensemble.

Malaika, 44, looked smashing in fancy Amit Aggarwal separates -- a V-neck halter top and coordinated wide-legged trousers in what looks to be a plush satin or silky fabric. To modernise her clean, elegant, and feminine look, she opted for Viange earrings and tied the whole look together by pulling her hair in sleek top-knot.



We love the idea of halter tops in summer — they’re less revealing than most tanks, and great for women who aren’t afraid to show off their shoulders. It can instantly amp up your going-out wardrobe, whether you’re attending a brunch with friends or hitting the dance floor on Saturday night.

Just remember, when reinventing the halter neck — both with tops and dresses — stick to solid colours and minimal cuts and accessorise with some seriously statement jewellery or heels or hairdo, as demonstrated by Malaika.

But that’s not all, Malaika has been showing off an understated (well, barring this halter neck two-piece) yet chic collection of looks during her recent spottings. (Basically, every time she leaves her house).

On Sunday, Malaika wore this cream and gold palazzo set by Ashley Rebello, which she paired with a grey net dupatta from Seema Khan. With the billowy bottoms, the look feels undeniably fresh and breathable, while the contrasting dupatta adds interest to the outfit.

This Hass Idriss look Maliaka wore at an event in Delhi on Friday jolts you back to remember, “This is Malaika Arora and she can pull off anything.”

Malaika wore this checked jumpsuit from Ashish N Soni with a statement black belt at a Mumbai event: There’s something so sexy and powerful about the look. Whether you’re hitting the mall with the girls or going to a big event, this is a totally appropriate and stylish look.

