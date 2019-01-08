Manasvi Mamgai stuns in sheer saree at Golden Globes 2019 red carpet. See pics

For the 76th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, Bollywood actor and former Miss India Manasvi Mamgai stepped out in a breathtakingly beautiful blush saree. The gorgeous sheer saree was given a fresh spin with one-on-tone embroidery, while a delicate bustier-style blouse in a similar hue lent it maximum impact, and perfectly showed off Manasvi’s toned frame. Manasvi Mamgai was the only Indian actor to grace the Golden Globes red carpet on Monday, and it looked like her sleek and stunning saree was a beautiful homage to the Manish Malhotra saree Priyanka Chopra famously wore in the song Desi Girl from filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dostana. Priyanka herself had made heads turn, when she attended the 74th Golden Globe Awards in 2017 wearing an embellished gold gown by Ralph Lauren.

Manasvi Mamgai’s Golden Globes saree is a fitting choice for making a statement at an international carpet. It is daring, a bit sexy, but still completely sophisticated and elegant, much like Priyanka Chopra’s Desi Girl saree. As for accessories, like Priyanka, Manasvi Mamgai kept things simple with a couple of diamond bractlets. Manasvi also opted for an embellished clutch, looking every bit classic, while her soft curls and pale pink lip, kept things simple and festive for the occasion.

