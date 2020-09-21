Mandira Bedi makes heads turn in Satya Paul’s Rs 28k silk saree teamed with bralette and boots

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 18:23 IST

Raising the bar of impeccable fashion this week, television star Mandira Bedi made heads turn as she gave a modern twist to her silk saree. Looking sensational as she draped the six yards of elegance, Mandira flaunted her ‘saree love’ and we can’t help but relate.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mandira shared a picture collage featuring her at her sartorial best. Donning a royal blue Dhari designer Silk Sation saree from Satya Paul, Mandira teamed it with a purple bralette and a pair of casual undertone boots. The saree features block print subtly blended with hand-painted and thin lines which give the traditional attire a modern and sophisticated look.

Opting for a nude lip tint and smokey eyes with kohl in them, Mandira kept the makeup minimalistic. Keeping her short hair in a messy style, Mandira struck sultry poses for the camera.

She captioned the picture collage, “.... And when the pleats fall just right. And the boots complete the look! Aaaahh loving the whole vibe of the @satyapaulindia saree again. #Satyapaul is what got me into sarees way back when!! (sic)” and punctuated it with heart emojis.

Priced at Rs 27,995 on Satya Paul’s website, it is a perfect outfit for all your casual to formal occasions. The designer collection is a tribute to Jaipur’s Sanganer masters who are the inspiration behind the block motifs given their 500 years of heritage of block printing and intricate patterns.

The ensemble is also a commemoration of the traditional aesthetic roots from a fresh and futuristic perspective since ancient techniques are far from extinct and have only been appropriated into the modern design scape.

