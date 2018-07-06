Manushi Chhillar’s fresh take on the little black dress is both cute and daring

There’s a reason we’ve started taking style lessons from Miss World Manushi Chhillar. Whether she’s posing for a fashion magazine spread, being snapped heading to an event, or posting her OOTD photos on Instagram, Manushi always looks stunning. On Friday, however, Manushi managed to outdo herself, appearing at an event in Mumbai wearing a fierce form-fitting little black dress.

Manushi’s fanbase (i.e. the entire internet) immediately issued the only appropriate response: Gushing over how great she looks. Instagram users called her “Beauty in black” and “amazing”.

Manushi Chhillar always proudly puts her curves on display, but her chic midriff-baring LBD look from online retailer Club Factory differed from her typical fashion choices: Sure, she stuck to a classic black palette, but she chose a one-shouldered dress that featured a modern cutout down the middle that made a powerful statement but also totally drew attention to her toned stomach at the same time.

Manushi finished off her look with a pair of nude heels and embellished hoop earrings from Outhouse.

Manushi’s classic midi dress would look amazing on just about any body type because of the flattering one-shouldered detail. So, if you already have an LBD, it’s now time to upgrade your simple going-out staple to its sexier cousin, like Manushi’s version. If baring your stomach seems too much, skip the cutouts and play with length.

