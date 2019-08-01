Marc Jacobs to receive first-ever Fashion Trailblazer Award at 2019 MTV VMAs.

fashion-and-trends

Iconic fashion designer Marc Jacobs is no stranger to the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). His stunning designs have appeared on the red carpet sported by famous singers like Lady Gaga and Rita Ora.

The designer also teamed up with MTV to create a nostalgic collaboration ahead of the 2016 MTV VMAs. But this year, Jacobs will be walking the red carpet himself as the first-ever recipient of the Fashion Trailblazer Award, reported E! News.

On Tuesday, MTV announced that the famed fashion mogul will be honoured at the upcoming MTV VMAs.

“The new award will honour a fashion designer who has made an indelible impact within the world of music-artist fashion,” MTV said.

“Jacobs and music are inextricably linked, from tapping Cher and Missy Elliott for his ad campaigns, to dressing fashion icons Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. With a legacy that spans over three decades, Jacobs is a pre-eminent figure in fashion and music, perfectly embodying the spirit of the Fashion Trailblazer Award,” MTV added.

As part of the honour, the designer and his team will create a “multimedia activation” with MTV on the red carpet “highlighting his creative vision.”

The award is a fitting one for Jacobs, who has paved his own way in the fashion industry, considering his clothes reflected the MTV generation in the ‘90s and he even adorned sweaters in his resort 2017 collection with the channel’s iconic logo.

“MTV always had the coolest graphics. It was very spot-on for what MTV was saying and who they were saying it to. It really spoke to me, and I think that generation of people at that time. I’ve maintained them in my memory bank, and they’ve never gone away. They’re iconic,” he told Vogue as cited by E! News.

Even decades later, the 56-year-old designer’s influence on the industry that helped make him a household name remains crystal clear. After getting married to his long-time boyfriend Char Defrancesco in April, it seems there is much for Jacobs to celebrate this year.

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards will be hosted by actor-comedian Sebastian Maniscalco and will air live on MTV on August 26.

