Meet Teddy Quinlivan, Chanel Beauty’s first-ever open transgender face

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 16:47 IST



Transgender model Teddy Quinlivan made history by becoming the face of Chanel Beauty’s latest campaign.

The 25-year-old star recently revealed that she’s the face of the famed brand’s latest campaign and while this isn’t Teddy’s first beauty advertisement, she said this is the first time Chanel Beauty has hired an openly transgender model to appear in its cosmetic ads.

"I find I don't cry anymore when things are sad, but isn't it interesting when we shed tears in moments of triumph. This was one of those triumphant cry moments for me," Quinlivan began her heart-warming Instagram post, which she captioned alongside a video and stunning still of the brand's campaign.







She continued, “My whole life has been a fight. From being bullied at school consistently, kids threatening to kill me and going into graphic detail how they were going to do it, my own father beating me and calling me a f---t, to receiving industry blowback after speaking publicly about being sexually assaulted on the job. This was a victory that made all of that s--t worth it.”

In her recent post, the 25-year-old star also recalled walking “2 shows for Chanel” before publicly coming out as a transgender. She explained that after she spoke about her identity, which was in 2017, she was afraid she’d never be able to work with the fashion powerhouse again.

“But here I am in Chanel Beauty Advertising. I am the first openly trans person to work for the house of Chanel, and I am deeply humbled and proud to represent my community,” she added, proud of her latest endeavour.

Concluding the post with some inspiring words, she said, “The world will kick you down, spit on you, and tell you you’re worthless. It’s your job to have the strength to stand up and push on, to keep fighting, Because if you give up then you will never experience the tears of triumph.”

Along with her recent beauty campaign for the iconic fashion brand, the 25-year-old model has starred in numerous beauty ads with brands like Milk Makeup, Redken and Maison Margiela Fragrances, among others, reported E! News.

She has also walked countless runways for big brands like Louis Vuitton, Moschino, Gucci, Altuzarra, and Saint Laurent to name a few.

Louis Vuitton’s designer and the creative director of the house, Nicolas Ghesquiere is the one who originally discovered the model.



