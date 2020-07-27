Men around the world are showing cool ways to style vests

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:12 IST

Tank tops or vests for men have been seen floating around a lot on social media. It was seen on the runway at the beginning of the year and now a lot of celebrities and social media influencers have found solace in this sleeveless tee, that was otherwise considered to be for dads and granddads and the newer generation would simply shun the idea of wearing the undershirt as outerwear.“Vests were an essential part of comfort-wear and have now graduated into outerwear with some cool styling tricks. The pandemic has also made men think of comfort first because of which these vests are suddenly in fashion again,” says stylist Sahil Gulati. Be it Harry Styles’ crochet tank top in his new album Watermelon Sugar or Karan Tacker’s graphic printed sleeveless tee, these men are showing cool ways to style these tank tops and we can’t stop crushing over there fun looks. “Vests can be styled with cool neckpieces or scarves and teamed with slouchy trousers and sneakers if you are stepping out. A funky pair of sunglasses would be ideal with the look, “ suggests stylist Vikram Seth. It’s time for you to take style cues from these spiffy men about town.

Singer Maluma wears his white coloured tank top with an orange scarf tied around the neck to spruce up the look. Of course, his tattooed hands are a bonus that you get to see in the sleeveless tank top. Steal the style: A simple white tank top can be jazzed up with a bright scarf that you can tie around the neck like the singer.

Actor Karan Tacker wears a graphic printed tank top paired with grey joggers and a pair of sunglasses while lounging on the hair and posing for the camera. Steal the style: If you think your tank top is too basic, opt for a printed one and wear it with either your shorts or joggers to round off the look.

Supermodel Marc Forne takes it to another level while styling his basic white tank top. Those neon sunglasses with the paisley printed bandana wrapped around the head and a neckpiece made of seashells is all you need to rock the mafia look. Steal the style: A simple scarf can be used to cover your head and pick a pair of neon shades and some neck accessories to get the look.

No one can beat Harry Styles when it comes to experimenting with the hottest trend of the season. For his latest single, he was seen in a bright rust colored crochet tank top which was further accessorised with beaded neckpieces and a pair of blue sunnies. Steal the style: The idea is to make use of all the funky neckpieces that you have in your collection to team up with a bright tank top like this.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is one stylish kid on the block that we admire. The 19-year-old knows exactly how to style his look in the most appropriate way even if it is for a bicycle ride. Wearing a grey tank top with black shorts, he has made the look lot more interesting with his paisley printed mask. After masks are the new essential accessory and play an important part while you style your look. Steal the style: If you think your tank top and shorts are basic, you can funk it up with a printed mask that can be more of a style statement.