Neha Kakkar will be the most on-trend mommy-to-be, her latest picture proves

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 14:56 IST

Singer Neha Kakkar recently took to her Instagram account to share an image of herself flaunting a baby bump with husband Rohanpreet Singh. The couple has not yet confirmed, if they are actually expecting a child or if it was a scene from the video their upcoming song.

The couple that tied the knot in a grand wedding two months ago shared the aforementioned picture on their official Instagram accounts with the caption, “#KhyaalRakhyaKar (sic).” Even though we are not sure if they are actually expecting or not, we know one thing for sure: Neha is going to be the most fashionable mommy-to-be and the social media post is a testimony to that.

The picture that broke the internet today shows the Dilbar singer wearing a multi-coloured pastel shirt. Neha’s button-down top was teamed with a denim distressed dungaree. The overall that also featured a front pocket looked extremely comfy. Neha topped off the snug yet trendy look with a pair of white socks and matching chunky sneakers.

She left her middle-parted wavy hair down and looked radiant as she smiled for the camera. Another actress who flaunted a pregnant belly in an overall was Anushka Sharma.

Rohanpreet, on the other hand, looked dapper in his black turtle neck which he teamed with black denim and a pair of matching shoes. To add a pop of colour to the look, he donned a tan jacket.

Rohanpreet and Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar’s comments on the post are making the fans speculate about the pregnancy. Rohanpreet had written, “Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu (sic),” and Tony said, “Main mama ban jaaunga (sic).”

Cooments on the post ( Instagram/nehakkar )

We can’t wait to see how Neha Kakkar will slay the maternity fashion and give us sartorial moments to remember.

