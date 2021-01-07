Nimrat Kaur looks breathtaking beautiful in Rs 45k mint silk lehenga, flaunts Banarasi craft

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 12:24 IST

If you are looking to slay in a traditional wear this wedding season with sizzling touches of contemporary and bespoke, seasrch no further as Nimrat Kaur seals the deal with her Dhanteras 2020 look. The Lunchbox star’s throwback pictures in a sultry silk lehenga has become the apple of fashionistas’ eyes this wedding season and we too can’t stop drooling over the Banarasi craft that it flaunts.

In the pictures that have resurfaced on the Internet, Nimrat can be seen donning a handwoven mint silk lehenga teamed with a cropped blouse sporting straps and a plunging neckline. Dolled up to shoot for an endorsement, Nimrat teamed her look with a printed silk dupatta that sported Banarasi Kadwa craft.

Leaving her soft curls open in side-parted hairstyle, the Airlift actor accessorised her look with a pair of statement gold earrings, a gold neckpiece and a gold bangle in each hand. Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipstick, Nimrat opted for highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes and mascara-laden eyelashes.

Looking breathtaking beautiful, Nimrat struck elegant poses for the camera and we can’t help but take fashion cues from the diva’s smoking hot look.

Nimrat’s Indian wear is credited to the Indian fashion label, Ekaya Banaras that boasts of finest works of Banarasi art from the Indian craftsman’s repertoire and asserts the traditional textile’s place in fashion’s luxury platform. The lehenga set originally costs Rs 44,975 on their designer website.

Nimrat Kaur’s lehenga from Ekaya Banaras ( ekaya.in )

The timeless lehenga set is from Ekaya’s ‘Heavenly Creatures’ collection and we can’t wait to create this fashionable look this wedding season.

