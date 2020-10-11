Nora Fatehi promises ‘wild thoughts’ as she stuns in a white bodycon dress worth Rs 2.3 lakh

fashion-and-trends

Known for her sensational dance numbers in Bollywood flicks, ABCD 2 star Nora Fatehi set our screens on fire ever since she stepped into actor Malaika Arora’s shoes as a co-judge of a dance reality show. While Malaika recovered from Covid-19, Nora took up the responsibility of being an interim judge on India’s Best Dancer and treated fans to her sartorial elegance be it in a floral Sabyasachi saree or a shimmery red gown by Yousef Aljasmi.

Exiting the show after leaving the fashion police smitten, Nora continues to make heads turn with her alluring pictures on her social media handle. Taking to her Instagram handle recently, Nora shared a slew of pictures from her latest photoshoot which were enough to give netizens “wild thoughts.”

Dressed in a sleeveless scoop neck fringe dress perfect for cocktail, Nora flaunted a no-accessory look with her side parted hair left open. Opting for minimalistic makeup with a dab of a nude lip tint and shimmery eyes, Nora completed the look with a pair of silver Jimmy Choo heels.

The sculpting bandage bodycon dress fitted her perfectly like a hand in a glove and was worth Rs 1,74,377 (USD 2,390) by the Parisian designer Herve Leger. The shoes originally cost Rs 58,265 (675 Euro). She captioned the pictures “Wild thoughts”, “I’m startin believe that I’m way too much for you (sic)” and “You got me sprung and I don’t care who sees..(sic).”

Earlier, Nora shared a video of herself grooving to songs at the beach. She smeared the caption with emojis and tagged Marce Pedrozo, her dance partner in the video.

Nora is best known for her hit dance numbers Rock the Party (Rocky Handsome; 2016), Kamariya (Stree; 2018), Dilbar (Satyameva Jayate; 2018) and O Saki Saki (Batla House, 2019).

