Oscars 2019: Throwback to 10 worst-dressed celebs of all time
Oscars 2019: Take a look back at the worst Oscars red carpet fashion of all time, before Sunday’s Academy Awards 2019. In our humble opinion, these are the 10 worst dresses in Oscars history.fashion and trends Updated: Feb 21, 2019 11:09 IST
The 91st Academy Awards are set to take place in Los Angeles on Sunday. While we’re excited to see who wins and what shenanigans go down at the after-parties, we’re really looking forward to the red carpet celebrity looks. There have been some truly sensational dresses worn in Oscar history, and at a time, when designers everywhere are making political statements on the runway, we’re sure to see some head-turning gowns. However, every year, despite the help of stylists and access to the best fashions, some stars simply don’t impress on the Oscars red carpet. Before the 2019 Oscars, read on for our picks for the worst-dressed celebrities of all time, in particular order.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s dress at Oscars 2012 didn’t do her any justice
Charlize Theron’s red carpet look at the 2010 Academy Awards was just completely out of context
Sally Kirkland at the 2002 Academy Awards
Bjork’s swan dress at Oscars 2001 needs no introduction
Celine Dion’s backwards pantsuit won her no style points at Oscars 1999
Whoopi Goldberg left everyone lost for words with her red carpet look at 1993 Academy Awards
Geena Davis wore an unusual dress at the 1992 Academy Awards
Demi Moore’s bizarre look at the 1989 Academy Awards was neither a dress nor not-a-dress
Cher’s look at Oscars 1986 was inappropriate, at so many levels
Barbra Streisand at the 1969 Academy Awards
