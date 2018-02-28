Paris Fashion Week: Short hemlines ruled the ramp at Saint Laurent’s Eiffel Tower display

As temperatures plummeted in Paris, models took to a covered walkway under a lit-up Eiffel tower to show off some very short hemlines from Saint Laurent’s collection for next autumn and winter. Spectators and models were shielded from the worst of the freezing weather at the Paris Fashion Week event on Tuesday.

But the styles, by house designer Anthony Vaccarello, featured plenty of bare legs, as mini black leather shorts were paired with sleek jackets and sheer tops for a chic, rock-and-roll look. Thigh-grazing dresses in an array of flowery patterns, some with structured shoulders and billowing sleeves, closed the catwalk show. Elsewhere, shaggy coats and longer gowns made an appearance, including some with spectacular curved necklines.

Men donned capes and leather jackets; others wore close-cut suits, in black or deep blue velvet, and echoed the sexy, party feel of the collection with sparkling jackets. The French label — named after its founder Yves Saint Laurent and owned by luxury conglomerate Kering — unveiled its collection on the first full day of Paris Fashion Week, which runs until March 6.

Other stalwarts of the French fashion calendar, including LVMH couture house Dior, are also showcasing their latest looks.

Here are some more images from the collection:

A model presents a creation for Saint Laurent. (AFP)

A model presents a creation for Saint Laurent during the 2018/2019 Fall/Winter collection. (AFP)

A model presents a creation for Saint Laurent during the 2018/2019 Fall/Winter collection. (AFP)

Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent. (REUTERS)

Model Kaia Gerber presents creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent. (REUTERS)

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more