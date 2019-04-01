PM Modi inspired sarees a big hit this election season

Narendra Modi’s fashion statements have elicited huge reactions. And this general election, citizens are more inclined towards thematic clothing. After Modi jackets flooded the market, the Modi effect is widely spreading in the form of ‘Modi sarees’.

Printed on a black background embellished with flowers and candles, the sarees have become a new trend in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur. Speaking with ANI, Anjali Sahu, a local resident, said, “We came out looking for a saree that shows our support to our PM.”

“He is the only PM who has done so much for the nation. He brought Abhinandan back. I came to buy a saree that supports our army,” she said.

Meanwhile, another resident, Richa Sahu said, “Prime Minister has supported our nation and so I support him. I have bought the surgical strike saree.”

Anuj Jain, a businessman, told ANI, “This is our way of showing support towards the Prime Minister. The most demanded till now have been the surgical and air strike sarees. There are ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and ‘Modi Vision’ sarees too.”

He added, “These sarees have been created in Surat. We have sold about 20 pieces till now. PM’s popularity is known in the world.”

Preparations for general elections are in full swing. Parties to individuals, everyone is playing their part before the final polling. This isn’t the first time where people are reinforcing elections through fashion, about some days back, Modi and Rahul jackets were being sold in the markets for the respective supporters.

Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, known as the textile hub of India, witnessed women draped in air strike themed sarees. Elections are known to be the ‘Maha Tyohar’ or the biggest festival (tyohar) of the country. Furthermore, citizens are devising new methods to extend their support.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 15:54 IST