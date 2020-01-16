e-paper
Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Pongal style 2020: Temple jewellery, traditional silk sarees, dhoti sarees and more

Happy Pongal 2020: Wear saris and half saris in pure silks for the festival, which is also synonymous with some visually-sumptuous ethnic finery woven with traditional silk and other indigenous textiles.

Prerna Gauba
Wear saris and half saris in pure silks for the festival, which is also synonymous with some visually-sumptuous ethnic finery woven with traditional silk and other indigenous textiles.
Pongal is a four-day-long harvest festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu, similar to Makar Sankranti which is celebrated in the Northern states of India. The festival is also synonymous with some visually-sumptuous ethnic finery woven with traditional silk and other indigenous textiles.

Picture an array of women looking chic and cheerful in vibrant saris or half saris and you’ve pretty much summed up the sartorial mood. “Men wear dhotis and Angavastram- cloth draped around the shoulders. Whereas women don the traditional silks and gold temple jewellery,” says Priya Suresh, an entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu.

Adding on designer Rehane Yavar says, “Upada and Kanjipuram silk is what we usually wear. Now, fashion in Tamil Nadu is deeply influenced by northern parts of India and so many wear Kalidars and churidars or salwar kurtas in silk. There was a time when hand embroidery was more important, however, now people have moved towards weaves and hand weaves have taken the centre-stage.”

Here are some cues for you to look your best this festive season:

Decorating your bun with flowers is a traditional ritual in the south of India. Instead of conventional gajras, go in for a variety of colourful flowers to wrap around your bun.

Many consider green as an auspicious colour. This pista green outfit works well for Alia Bhatt, and will go great for Pongal festivities.

 

Modern sari: Wear a white silk sari with a twist by ditching the petticoat and wearing palazzo pants instead. A satin shirt in emerald green can play the blouse.

The dhoti style sari: Wear a silk sari in coral teamed with a belt! Team your look with gold temple jewellery and minimal makeup.

The traditional weave: Nothing better than wearing a sari in the traditional drape. Gigantic temple jewellery stands out in this look -be it the choker, a long neckpiece or earrings.

Actor Deepika Padukone dons a Sabyasachi sari in silk teamed with a printed blouse. A multi-hued jewelled stone necklace adds gravitas to her look. Opt for this look by going all out with the makeup – add bold kohl to the eyes.

 

Actor Soundarya Sharma opts for this black sari by Taani by Tanira Sethi. She completes the look with a choker and bindi. An off-shoulder blouse with a tradional sari like this one can be great to break the monotony.

