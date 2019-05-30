Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Dua Lipa show you how to style tiny bags

Purses and bags are mostly meant for a utilitarian purpose, where you can fit in your cards and keys while you are on the go. However, this piece of accessory has now been downsized and you can barely fit your keys in it. Maybe your earrings or studs can find a corner! Seen all over internationally this year, the tiny handbags and purses have now become a hit among the fashionistas. Celebrities like Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Sonam K Ahuja and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are flaunting it and how.

Here’s what the style experts have to say about this ‘little’ trend.

Designer Rina Dhaka says these teeny tiny purses are quite cute to look at. “It’s sweet. Small bags are like miniatures. These were always used for this doll effect. Glad to know that people are fed up of big bags and are using these cuties. However, there is one drawback of these bags that they aren’t functional at all.” she quips.

So what makes these mini bags popular despite not being so functional? Designer Nachiket Barve says, “During the Paris Fashion Week this year, Jacquemus presented a whole new range of tiny purses that caught everyone’s fancy,” However, he thinks that this design is a classic example of made for social media trend.

“Unless you need a special bag for aspirin, these bags are pretty pointless,” he adds.

How to style these mini handbags? “These miniature handbags are mere showpieces that you carry along. This bag won’t go with your athleisure look. They look best with dresses. You can spruce up your party look like Dua Lipa or add that element of quirk to your flirty floral dress like Priyanka Chopra Jonas; the mini purse will definitely get you noticed,” adds Barve.

First Published: May 30, 2019 11:22 IST