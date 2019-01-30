Priyanka Chopra wears a Vivienne Westwood creation for The Ellen Show. See video

Bollywood star and now a popular face in Hollywood too, Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in a lavish ceremony with her beau, musician, songwriter and actor Nick Jonas. On Ellen Show, to be aired tomorrow, PeeCee will be talking about how Nick ‘slid’ into her DMs - and how their millennial relationship began.

Priyanka Chopra is wearing a Vivienne Westwood creation and has been styled by Mimi Cuttrell, who has been her go-to stylist for her last few public appearances, including her stunning look at her bachelorette.

In a thigh dress from Vivienne’s collection that complements PeeCee’s sculpted figure wonderfully, PeeCee has worn light makeup contouring her cheekbones, a cherry red lipper and silver strappy heels.

The dress is priced at about 320 Euros, which is around INR 27000. Take a look at the model sporting a similar dress on the Vivienne Westwood website.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 12:03 IST