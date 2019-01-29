Here is how you can incorporate coral red in your wardrobe

Pantone, has declared the colour of the year as Coral red for 2019. The colour can be described as a peachy shade of orange with a golden undertone. It stands for calmness and brightness. You can incorporate this versatile colour in almost everything — from make-up to footwear. Take inspiration from these celebs to flaunt the colour.

Keep it desi

Why to go with the usual red colour for a wedding, when you can incorporate different colours? Coral Red lehenga or even a saree, will be a pleasant change from the bright and loud attires usually seen at weddings. Try and avoid gold jewellery and opt for diamonds and silver with this shade. Go for nude lips and smokey eyes with this look.

Pretty in coral

Priyanka Chopra seems to just love this colour and has been flaunting it since forever. This shade is best for a tea party as it stands out. You should avoid going overboard by wearing everything of the same colour.

Suit up

This can be a bit difficult to pull-off as very few men experiment with colours when it comes to suits. But this colour effortlessly upgrades any look. If you are too conscious, choose a coral red blazer and basic blue or black pants.

Walk in pride

From sneakers to high heels, there are many options that you can explore when it comes to coral footwear. Get rid of the usual blacks and browns and wear coral with lighter hues. Pep up an all black look with coral heels.

Bag it

We always try to play safe when it comes to choosing bag colours and naturally go for the classic black or brown. But coral red for bags is a refreshing change as it will add some colour to your outfit. You can team it with whites, blues, browns and even metallics.

Not made up

In terms of make-up, this colour is one of the most loved colours already, especially, for eyes and lips. It enhances the natural tones of your face, giving it a clean and raw look.

