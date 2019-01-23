Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar twin in black and red floral print jackets. Here’s how much they cost

Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar are proof that stylish minds think alike. While the actor and the Koffee with Karan 6 host typically have polar opposite approaches to dressing, there is one item of clothing they can both agree on: A jacket featuring a near-universal symbol of romance, flowers. Priyanka Chopra was the first star to wear a black and red floral print jacket by Moncler Grenoble.

Priyanka Chopra wore the quilted jacket, worth Rs 1,08,000 ($1,516), while on ski vacation in Switzerland during their New Year’s holiday with husband, singer Nick Jonas. The newlyweds were accompanied by Nick’s brother Joe Jonas, his fiancé, Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner, along with their family and close friends. “Kissed by a rose,” Priyanka captioned a photo of her wearing the extravagant design. Priyanka Chopra’s jacket was a mix-and-match of fabrics and prints. It featured an oversize feminine collar, a tuckaway hood and wrist gaiters with thumb-loops to guarantee optimal protection from the cold in the most extreme weather conditions. She paired her black and red rose print jacket with a matching ski suit that came with a cool and ultra feminine bib and a slim fit. Check out Priyanka Chopra’s look:

Priyanka Chopra posted photos of her posing in front of snow-covered mountains and frolicking in the snow, wearing a black and red rose print ski suit and matching quilted jacket. (Instagram)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were accompanied by Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancé, Sophie Turner. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra chose Moncler Grenoble pieces for a ski trip to Switzerland with Nick Jonas and their family and friends. (Instagram)

On Tuesday, filmmaker Karan Johar used a floral-filled jacket to brighten up his winter wardrobe. During his visit to Davos, Switzerland, Karan wore a Rs 1,12,000 ($1,573) Moncler jacket reminiscent of Priyanka Chopra’s Switzerland vacation look. He faced the freezing cold with a fashion-forward men’s outerwear that’s one of the boldest looks spotted on the Dharma Productions honcho. Take a look:

Karan Johar’s Moncler jacket featured delicate floral print and bold colours. (Instagram)

Karan Johar’s jacket by Moncler Grenoble checks all the maximalist boxes with textures, prints, and colours. If your style is all about defying any set style rules and just having fun with fashion, take inspiration from the Koffee with Karan 6 host’s latest look. Just wear your statement jacket with some black sunglasses, and you’re all set for a stylish winter outing. So next time you’re feeling bold or want to step outside of your fashion comfort zone, we decided to round up some of Karan Johar’s best looks from his latest Switzerland trip. These looks should help you kick-start a handful of over-the-top outfit combination ideas:

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 12:23 IST