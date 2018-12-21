Priyanka Nick reception: How velvet failed and silhouettes won at the star-studded gathering

The wedding season is still on in full glory, we still are quite hooked on to our social media for who wore what at the series of receptions that have followed the biggest weddings of the year. Last night, the newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted their wedding reception for Bollywood and the guest list did not disappoint us at all. Big guns of Bollywood came all dressed for the celebrations but most of them were not able to make a mark in the style department. Priyanka wore a custom tulle Spring Blossom skirt, hand embroidered with tiny, organza and chiffon flowers encrusted with bugle beads as accents and a full-sleeved lace blouse embellished with small sequin flowers paired with an embroidered stole by her trusted designer duo, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Her choice of colour palette worked well for her compared to her previous looks during the celebrations. Nick’s looked dapper in formal wear.

The new power couple, Deepika and Ranveer came hand in hand celebrating the charm of gold and black. Deepika wore a hand-embellished zardozi lehenga with burnt salma and sitara on an antique tea-stained gold tissue paired with a black textured khadi blouse and a wispy organza dupatta. The open hair looked lovely on the actress as she ditched her usual neat bun and Ranveer was totally in his element wearing a black bandhgala with an interesting cut. Rekha was her usual self, enigmatic and gorgeous, dressed in a beautiful red and gold Kaanjeevaram saree complimenting the look with traditional jewellery, maangtika and her signature gajraa. The aura was unbeatable and we love her.

Kajol. (Viral Bhayani)

Sara Ali Khan. (Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif. (Viral Bhayani)

Kangana Ranaut. (Viral Bhayani)

Vidya Balan. (Viral Bhayani)

Rekha. (Viral Bhayani)

Anushka Sharma. (Viral Bhayani)

There was a lot of gold, ivory, sheer, black and pastels. Some kept it easy and predictable but some went a little overboard with their look. Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif and Diana Penty made good choices and the colour tone, silhouette and presence was going with their personality and the hair and make-up was at par. Kajol wore a bordeaux velvet saree and even though the choice of fabric and colour was good, the drape and embroidery placement could not make a statement. We all know Vidya Balan’s love for sarees and she surprised us and not in a good way as she came wearing a heavily embroidered anarkali that seemed a bit all over the place with heavy embroidery and structure. Jahnvi Kapoor’s choice of colour was quite interesting but as she said on her Instagram post that subtlety is clearly not her thing and we completely understand looking at the look.

Kangana who finally made an appearance this wedding season for Priyanka’s reception looked simple and elegant in a mustard silk saree paired with an orange blouse and the whole look was a fresh breeze amid all the sequin, embroidery and over-the-top dramatic looks. Anushka Sharma ode to the the swinging 60s was a pleasant surprise. She wore a cocktail saree, embroidered with French knots, sequins, crystals on a sepia-tinted-sea-foam tone accesorised with a statement choker and earrings. Masaba Gupta’s choice on a monochrome lehenga was interesting but not a show stealer.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 17:27 IST