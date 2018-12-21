It’s sheer magic and drama for Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone this season

Sheer has become flavour of the season. From red carpet outings to weddings and receptions, sheer made its presence felt loud and clear. Leaving just the right amount of imagination, and revealing just a sneak peek, sheer adds drama and mystery to the outfit. It works well with layers, or just as a stand alone fabric. If you want to experiment with your style and stand apart, here is how you can play with it.

Nushrat Bharucha. (Instagram/NushratBharucha)

Graceful and Elegant

So why has sheer gained such popularity? Designer Shyamal Shodhan of the designer duo Shyamal & Bhumika, says, “Sheer fabrics give a dreamy, weightless and delicate look to the outfits. The transparency creates a magical elegance, adds class and femininity.”

And it is not just floor-length gowns and little black dresses that saw layers of sheer, but also pantsuits. “While a lot of people are going for power dressing, there is always an undercurrent of feminity. The moment you add a sheer layer, it lends a level of drama and adds dimension to your look. It also adds mystery and glamour to your look,” says stylist Mohit Rai, says.

Choose the right fabric

Since sheer in itself lends a delicate look to the outfit, it is important to choose lightweight fabrics. Chiffon, silk and organza are fabrics that are easy to drape and fall freely on the body. “For occasions, silks are a popular choice with sheer fabrics since they come in a variety of textures. Lace and all over embroidered fabrics also look great on sheer,” says Shyamal.

Deepika Padukone. (Instagram/DeepikaPadukone)

Style it right

As with any trend or style, too much of any element becomes an overkill. “Don’t add too much of it. Less is more and it’s nice to have one sheer element in an outfit. Don’t pair a sheer top with a sheer jacket. Also, you have to own the boldness of it. Any body type can carry it in right proportions,” says Rai.

When it comes to colours, it is always nice to go for muted tones as they add to the grace of the fabric. “Sheer looks good in dusty pastels, light peach, blush pink, mint, lavender,” says Shyamal.

