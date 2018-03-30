Rani Mukerji can’t stop wearing jeans: 7 style tricks to steal from the Hichki star

Nothing separates Rani Mukerji from her jeans. There is simply no occasion the actor won’t try them on for, as we’ve learned, while tracking her style over the past few weeks. From airports and red carpets to film promotions, the Mardaani star has proven that denim isn’t just a sign of a casual look.

On Thursday, for a party in Mumbai to celebrate the success of her just-released film Hichki, Rani so expertly proved that there’s no reason you can’t wear a classic denim jacket and your favourite skinny jeans together. Just be smart about it — like the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star.

Rani wore her ripped jeans with a fitted stone-washed denim jacket from Philipp Plein, priced at €1,840 (Rs 1,47,000). She accessorised by tucking her jeans right into her high-impact brown boots to dress up the regular blues. Up top, under her snug jacket, she wore a basic white tee. The trick to doubling up on denim is to avoid matching your separates (this isn’t a suit, after all) while sticking with similar hues, as demonstrated by Rani: Her pants are just a tad bit lighter than her jacket, but the general shade is the same. Sounds simple, right?



Rani is mostly seen in her skinny jeans and why not? The silhouette is easy to take day to night, it’s seasonless, and it goes with everything. But she clearly knows how to rock a slouchy fit too. In fact, the star’s managed to come up with a handful of ideas for every silhouette in the book. Read on for a few of her most trustworthy lessons:

1. Rani’s ripped skinny jeans lend a casual touch to a sophisticated white shirt and black lace stilettos.

2. If you like classic, simple styles, a skinny jeans cropped at the ankle looks good with everything, especially a girly white top.

3. Rani exhibited unexpected coolness in some relaxed boyfriend jeans styled with an oversize jacket, sneakers and sunnies while leaving the Mumbai airport.

4. The mom jeans trend— think superhigh waist, loose crotch, and tapered legs — has been going strong for a few seasons now: Just try pairing them with dad sneakers (think bulky sneakers) and a bright tee, and you’ll achieve this Rani look in a snap.

5. Team your loose jeans featuring rips on the knees with a minimal tee to draw attention to your prized denims. Rani confirmed that something with statement rips is perfect for a slight rock n roll edge.

6. Because of its versatility, denim can actually very easily be dressed up, and chances are you already own everything you need to do so: A feminine black top and matching boots. In this look, you’ll look as sophisticated as you would have in any dress, as seen on Rani.

7. If you want to give your mom jeans a break, try a slim-cut and pair with a tee, boots and jacket.

