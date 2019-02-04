Ranveer Singh compares his head to toe millennial pink look to faluda. Watch video, see pics

Ranveer Singh may have served us some seriously eye-catching looks at Gully Boy music launch and trailer launch, but that doesn’t mean we’ve lost interest in his incoming outfits from the film’s promotion events. Ranveer Singh’s latest look proves he is all about keeping fans and followers engaged. On Monday, while promoting his new film, Gully Boy, with actor Alia Bhatt, Ranveer showed he is not just fashion-forward, but also that he is comfortable in his own skin and can wear whatever he pleases. Lately, Ranveer Singh seems to be all about monochromatic dressing (that is, wearing one colour head to toe). After stepping out wearing a neon green track suit from designer label Noughtone, Ranveer once again gave us a flash of bright colour, when he wore an unusual millennial pink ensemble. Ranveer termed his look, “falooda ka glass.” Take a look:

Afraid to mix and match your pinks? Ranveer Singh’s Instagrammable OOTD by Adidas Originals is a masterclass in how men can style an unusual pink ensemble: Ranveer wore a pair of baggy pants with a coordinated unstructured jacket that came riddled with multiple pockets, tiny belt details. The matching Prada shoes in a lighter shade of pink are definitely a happy surprise. Ranveer topped off the roomy all-pink look with not-so-basic accessories. If you’re one of those men, who only add a hat to their outfit as a second thought, that’s about to change. You see, Ranveer Singh’s got a theory: When you pair your ensemble around a fedora or trilby, it just turns out to be more cool. Ranveer teamed his pink outfit with a foldable navy blue fedora and a pair of dark sunglasses.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 15:49 IST