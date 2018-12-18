Redefining beauty now and then: 5 quirkiest beauty trends of 2018

Beauty has undergone a huge transition since the inception of social media, especially Instagram. The idea of beauty moved from the classic time-honoured traditional appeal to embracing your real self and trying newer things as per the spirit of the times we are living in, being true to yourself is the coolest thing you will ever wear. The beauty trends emerging on Instagram everyday keep us hooked and we admire most of them but hesitate to actually try them out. The year 2018 has seen some absolutely dramatic, out-of-the-box beauty trends that were far away from the usual trends that we have seen and followed through decades. It seems like a result of the collective visual interactions on social media and how people are inspiring and being fearless in the context of beauty as well. A yellow blush or a halo brow, weird nails or rainbow hair, glassy lips or glitter face, you got it all for style inspirations.

Fashion as an industry is also redefining the representation of beauty and clearly, someone’s ugly is someone’s beautiful and vice versa. The big question here is what is considered ‘beautiful’ and what falls under the ‘ugly’ tag. For instance, in the Egyptian culture, men and women wore braided wigs as they shaved their hair and wore wigs instead. Ancient Greek women wore heavy unibrows back then and in Japan during the medieval times, women use to shave their brows and instead drew on smudgy eyebrows close to the hairline. Women with a double chin and pale skin were considered beautiful in France during the 18th century.

On that note, we look at 5 unusual beauty trends of the year 2018 reigning Instagram and how they are changing the way we look at beauty in the realm of design, concept and style.

Big Hair

In the hair department, maximal is the current mood. Voluminous hair was one of the most significant highlights at the recently held Versace Pre-Fall 2019 show held in New York. Curls and sleek hair also have been seen on and off the runway but the big hair is here to stay. You can either try the blowout look to add volume and of course, amazing hair extensions are available to give your hair that level of drama.

Stormi Nails

Some found it ugly and some endearing. Kylie Jenner’s first photo of her daughter Stormi where the newborn has held her mother’s finger inspired a weird yet amusing manicure trend, recreating the same visual moment on nails. See and decide for yourself if you are game for it or not.

Yellow Blush

This Spring Summer trend highlighted that one can also experiment with the blush palette. As this colour accentuates the skin tone, it brightens the face and one definitely will stand out trying this blush shade. One of the boldest make-up trends this year, yellow sounds a bit strange as a blush option but worth a shot right?

Glitter Face

Early this year, for the Giambattista Valli Fall 2018 Runway Show, the models wore glitter all over their face. Quite in the face, this trend caught up pace on social media taking the idea of sparkly beauty trends to the next level.

Rainbow Parting

We saw rainbow hair trend doing rounds on social media last year and it was looked upon as a bit too much to handle yet quite fascinating. Highlights and Ombré look took a back seat and it was all about the colours. This year, the rainbow hair trend took up a notch and the rainbow parting replaced the previous trend.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 11:35 IST