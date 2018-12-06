Come undone: Here’s how to rock those curls, girl

Loose beach waves, tight curls, spirals or simply a spot perm - messy, carefree hair is big this season. The vintage style, which dominated the fashion scene in the ‘80s, is back with a bang. “They make you look magical and create the most endearing undone looks, adding lots of volume in your hair,” says beauty expert Blossom Kochhar. Easy to maintain, they allow you to play with hairstyles. “They can be left loose, tied in a ponytail or styled in a messy bun — whatever the hairstyle, they look good,” says beauty expert Naina Arora.

Treading the twisted path

There are some fundamental differences between a perm and a regular curl. “Perms are easy beach waves that look salt-sprayed and are used to curl naturally straight hair with the help of rollers and rods. In this process, a chemical liquid is added to the hair, depending upon the kind of hair a person has. On the other hand in a regular curl, a dryer or a curler rod is used. The effect is temporary and lasts for 3-5 days. Moreover, it does less harm than perms since they [perms] involve chemicals,” explains Kochhar.

Types of perms

For a more permanent look, go to an expert who understands your hair. There are different perm treatments (acid and alkaline) for different hair textures. “Acid perms usually have a pH rating between 4.5 and 7.0 and require heat. These are [comparatively] less damaging to the hair,” says Kochhar. This technique is used for very fine hair or damaged hair.

She adds, “Alkaline perms, also known as cold waves do not need any extra heat source. They are stronger and work best on hair that is coarse, thick or resistant to processing.”

In case you don’t wish to get perms, experts suggest temporary curls.

Precautions

“It is very important to get an allergy test done before getting perms,” cautions Kochhar. Perm lotions and chemicals might cause allergies or hair loss when it comes in direct contact with the skin or scalp.

Post-perm care

Most perms generally last about six months. “Always make sure to use the right shampoo, conditioner and serum. Sulphate-free shampoos, which are easily available in the market, work well,” says Arora.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 12:31 IST