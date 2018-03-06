Rochelle Rao’s wedding dress was totally classic, but a little bit sexy too

When Bigg Boss 9 contestant Rochelle Rao married former VJ and longtime boyfriend Keith Sequeira in a hush-hush beach wedding in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday, she wore a very classic bridal look. Her formfitting custom ivory dress with all-over floral applique featured a sweetheart neckline, played up by a sparkling diamond pendant.

Rochelle’s gown was simple and romantic, but also a touch sexy as it showed off her curves while she posed for photos. With its lace bodice, plunging neckline, symmetrical open back, and a floor-sweeping chiffon train with a thigh high slit, there’s no denying the sexy details.

The TV star’s bespoke ensemble was designed by Gavin Miguel — and was complemented perfectly by Keith’s ice blue suit and by a bedazzled hair accessory that played up the sparkling beads on her dress. Rochelle’s hair was knotted into a beautifully intricate chignon.

As for the make-up that grounded the ensemble? Rochelle demonstrated that even a look as classic and simple as her’s can still make a bold statement. Toss in a glossy pink lip, add a touch of blush (no bronzer needed) and you’re ready to make that walk down the aisle. By the way, her subtle smoky eye and bold lashes do not go unnoticed.

Unlike Rochelle, if you’re not crazy about updos, let curls make your bridal beauty statement. Add a jewelled headpiece, like she has, which is the perfect complement for brides who want to wear their hair down but still show off a pop of pizzazz.

