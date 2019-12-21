Sara Ali Khan’s multi-coloured high-low gown is not for the faint-hearted. Pics inside

fashion-and-trends

Actor Sara Ali Khan is not only winning our hearts with her film choices but also with her style evolution. The actor is currently shooting for her upcoming film, Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan and is quite active on social media platforms. Sara Ali Khan is undoubtedly gorgeous and her elegant demeanour speaks of her royal lineage but one of the most significant traits that put her above the rest is her free-spirited self that we all got to see during interviews, shows, events and promotions and events. Recently at the Kids Choice Awards 2019 in Mumbai, Sara Ali Khan chose a multi-coloured quirky halter-neck high-low ensemble by designers Gauri & Nainika. She completed the look with a sleek ponytail, light make-up, stilettos and in terms of accessories, Khan chose to wear a ring. The starlet loves colours and the colours love her back.





In terms of style, Sara who is celebrated to be one of the significant millennial icons is versatile and open to all kinds of fashion experiments. From sporting traditional silhouettes to graphic prints, prints on patterns to mini dresses, jumpsuits to retro metallics, the starlet is not ready to be claimed by one particular signature. Her sense of individuality, roots and youthful exuberance sets her aside from her competitors.

The Simmba actor doesn’t play safe most of the times and is a trendsetter in her own right. She is open to new textures, patterns and silhouettes. Be it short dresses or jumpsuits, co-ords and voluminous apparels, Sara knows what works best for her.





The Kedarnath actor has figured out the perfect balance between classic traditional wear and contemporary chic and her wardrobe speaks of her versatility. We look forward to seeing more of her and her interesting style choices.



